Jammu observes shutdown over L-G govt.’s move to impose property tax in J&K

March 11, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - JAMMU

A strike call issued by the Chamber of Commerce and Industries (CCI), Jammu chapter, against the imposition of property tax from April this year, affected normal life in Jammu district on March 11.

The strike call resulted in closed markets in several parts of Jammu city. It also affected the work in the courts in Jammu. However, traffic plied normally on the roads. Reports suggested that several markets, which were closed in the morning, reopened later in the day.

CCI president Arun Gupta, who had issued the call, accused the administration and the police of intervening to force the shopkeepers to reopen their shops. “If the shops remained closed despite the efforts of the administration and the police, it only shows our success. Police were calling shopkeepers. There has been widespread support for the call,” Mr. Gupta said.

He said bazaar associations had voluntarily supported the strike call. “People are opposed to the government’s move to impose property tax,” Mr. Gupta said.

Several political parties, including the National Conference (NC), the Congress, the National Panthers Party, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), supported the strike call. Besides, the Jammu Bar Association also supported the call.

Activists of the Yuva Rajput Sabha held a street demonstration to press the demand for a rollback of the property tax. They accused the administration of disallowing them to move towards the city centre.

According to the CCI, property tax was being imposed without any consultation with the stakeholders. He said, “The Lieutenant Governor’s administration is least bothered about the sentiments of the general public.”

ALSO READ | Jammu & Kashmir administration expects to get ₹150 crore in property tax: Official

The Housing and Urban Development Department has for the first time invoked the J&K Property Tax (Other Municipalities) Rules, 2023 to notify the rules for levying, assessing and collecting of property tax in the limits of municipal councils and committees in Jammu and Kashmir. It has proposed to impose property tax on residential property at 5% and at 6% on non-residential property on the Taxable Annual Value (TAV) from April 1 this year.

Open for dialogue

Defending the move, J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said, “The tax amount fixed is one-tenth of the tax being paid by the people in Shimla, Ambala, and Dehradun. People’s interest is our top priority. The doors of administration are open for dialogue,” he added.

L-G Sinha said there was no proposal to levy tax on property in rural areas. “We have issued toll-free numbers and sought suggestions from the public if they feel there is a scope for improvement. If there is need for any relief, we will definitely give it to the public,” the L-G said.