Jammu and Kashmir | Panchayat bypolls notified

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Electoral Officer Shailendra Kumar on Saturday issued the first notification for the eight-phase byelection for the panchayat polls to elect 12,650 sarpanches and panches, an official spokesman said here.

According to the notification, the last date for filing nominations is February 22 followed by scrutiny of the submitted nominations on February 24 and withdrawal of candidature on February 26, the spokesman said. He said the polling, if necessary, would be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 5 and the counting would be held the same day.