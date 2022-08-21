J&K L-G Manoj Sinha thanks citizens, stakeholders for successful Amarnath Yatra

Mr. Sinha felicitated around 110 officers of the civil administration, police, army, paramilitary forces and Amarnath Shrine Board at the Raj Bhavan

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said 1.3 crore citizens of the Union territory wholeheartedly participated in the recently concluded Amarnath Yatra. | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said 1.3 crore citizens of the Union territory wholeheartedly participated in the recently concluded Amarnath Yatra and set a new benchmark for its rich cultural tradition.

Mr. Sinha felicitated around 110 officers of the civil administration, police, army, paramilitary forces and Amarnath Shrine Board for the arrangements and smooth conduct of the yatra during a function at the Raj Bhavan here.

He expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the support and called every stakeholder an ambassador of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Thankful to the people, civil society, religious and political leaders, medical staff, ponywallahs, pithuwallahs, sanitation workers for their support and dedication to service of pilgrims, and ensuring best possible arrangements for their comfort and well-being," the L-G said.

Underscoring that the yatra is a symbol of the ancient Sanatan tradition and one of biggest spiritual festivals of Jammu and Kashmir, Mr. Sinha said 1.3 crore citizens wholeheartedly participated in it.

"Even after being one of the most weather-affected yatras, around 3.65 lakh pilgrims successfully made darshan at the holy cave owing to efficient planning, immaculate implementation and seamless coordination between all stakeholders," he said.

"Every person and every pilgrim associated with the yatra is now the brand ambassador of Jammu and Kashmir and this amalgamation of humanity and spirituality is being discussed in every corner of the country," the L-G added.