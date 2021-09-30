Jammu and Kashmir government speeds up action on property cases of migrant Pandits

After the launch of a portal, thousands of applications have been filed by Kashmiri Pandits

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has stepped up action to redress the grievances raised by migrant Pandits regarding their properties in the Kashmir valley.

In the first three weeks of the launch of a designated portal for a time-bound redressal of grievances related to Kashmir migrants’ immovable properties by the Lieutenant Governor’s administration, thousands of applications have been moved by Pandits living outside Kashmir.

An official spokesman said at least 660 complaints were addressed in Srinagar. “Of the 660 grievances, 390 alleging alienation by fraud or distress sale were resolved. Around 129 grievances alleging encroachments on migrant properties were also verified and resolved,” Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad said.

Necessary demarcation and eviction notices were carried out in 20 cases. “Twelve of them are sub-judice before the High Court,” Mr. Asad said.

Around 16 cases of tampering with revenue records were verified in Srinagar. “Eighteen cases of trespassing were verified, of which few were found lacking the exact details of the properties and the same have been sought for final resolution,” he said.

In south Kashmir’s Anantnag, 22 evictions on land and property of Pandit migrants have been carried out so far. Besides, nine ‘Lagan’ notices and 10 demarcations were also carried out.

In south Kashmir’s Shopian, a total of 307 grievances were received and 113 were disposed of, according to the officials.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on September 7 launched an online portal to address grievances related to Kashmir migrants’ immovable properties in a time-bound manner. He said this initiative would put an end to the plight of the migrants, including Hindus, Sikhs and Muslims, who have been suffering since the 1990s.

‘Example of brotherhood’

“It is the responsibility of the present to rectify the mistakes of the past. While laying the foundation for a bright future, this is also the time to heal the old wounds. I request all citizens to support the administration in this effort and set a new example of brotherhood,” the Lt. Governor said.

According to official figures, nearly 60,000 families migrated from the valley during the turmoil in 1990s, of which approximately 44,000 migrant families are registered with the Relief Organisation, Jammu and Kashmir. “Out of 44,000 migrant families, 40,142 were Hindu families,” the officials said.

It was in 1997 that the Jammu and Kashmir government passed ‘The Jammu and Kashmir Migrant Immovable Property (Preservation, Protection and Restraint on Distress Sales) Act, 1997’, which seeks preservation, protection and restraint on distress sales of the immovable property of the Pandit migrants.

In March 2020, the requirement of written complaints for survey or measurement of a migrant property, proviso 2 of sub-section (2) of Section 6 was omitted for speedy redressal.