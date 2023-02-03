HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Jaish module busted in Jammu & Kashmir's Kulgam district, 6 arrested

Kulgam Police and 9 Rashtriya Rifles recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition, including four UBGL shells, 446 M4 rounds, 30 AK-47 rounds, two mortar shells and other incriminating materials

February 03, 2023 04:51 pm | Updated 04:51 pm IST - Srinagar

PTI
The six Jaish associates were arrested during an anti-militancy operation in the south Kashmir district, officials said. Photo: Twitter/@ANI

The six Jaish associates were arrested during an anti-militancy operation in the south Kashmir district, officials said. Photo: Twitter/@ANI

Security forces on Friday busted a module of the Jaish-e-Mohammad in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district by arresting six overground workers and recovering a cache of arms and ammunition, officials said.

The six Jaish associates were arrested during an anti-militancy operation in the south Kashmir district, they said.

The Kulgam Police and 9 Rashtriya Rifles recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition. Recovered arms and ammunition include four UBGL shells, 446 M4 rounds, 30 AK-47 rounds, two mortar shells and other incriminating materials.

Further details are awaited.

(With inputs from ANI)

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir / terrorism (crime)

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.