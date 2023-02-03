Jaish module busted in Jammu & Kashmir's Kulgam district, 6 arrested

February 03, 2023 04:51 pm | Updated 04:51 pm IST - Srinagar

Security forces on Friday busted a module of the Jaish-e-Mohammad in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district by arresting six overground workers and recovering a cache of arms and ammunition, officials said.

The six Jaish associates were arrested during an anti-militancy operation in the south Kashmir district, they said.

The Kulgam Police and 9 Rashtriya Rifles recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition. Recovered arms and ammunition include four UBGL shells, 446 M4 rounds, 30 AK-47 rounds, two mortar shells and other incriminating materials.

Further details are awaited.

(With inputs from ANI)