Jaipur serial blasts case: Court finds four guilty, one acquitted

A special court here on Wednesday convicted four persons for the serial blasts that ripped through the Walled City of Jaipur on May 13, 2008, killing 71 persons and leaving about 200 injured. One of the five accused, charged with sending an e-mail which claimed responsibility for the blasts, was acquitted.

Those held guilty of planting the bombs and carrying out explosions were Mohammed Saif, Mohammed Sarwar Azmi, Saifur Rehman and Mohammed Salman. The court will pronounce the quantum of sentence on Friday after hearing the arguments of prosecution and the defence counsel.

The four were convicted under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Explosives Act in eight cases registered by the Anti-Terrorism Squad of Rajasthan police. Shahbaz Hussain, a resident of Lucknow who was the first to be arrested three months after the blasts, was acquitted in all the cases after being given the benefit of doubt.

The eight locations targeted in a series of nine synchronised bomb blasts were Manak Chowk police station, Badi Chaupad, Kotwali police station, Tripoliya Bazaar, Chandpole Hanuman temple, National Handloom in Johari Bazaar, Chhoti Chaupad and Sanganeri Gate Hanuman temple. They are situated within a 2-km radius in the densely populated city.