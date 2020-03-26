Jaipur hospital begins trial of robot to assist COVID-19 patients

The trial of a robot for providing medicines and food to COVID-19 patients was undertaken at Sawai Man Singh Government Hospital here on Thursday to check if it could help in keeping doctors and nursing staff at a safe distance to protect them from infection.

A committee of experts, which saw the demonstration, will shortly submit its report on a proposal to press robots into service to serve the patients admitted to the hospital’s isolation ward, SMS Hospital Superintendent D.S. Meena told The Hindu.

Dr. Meena said since there were higher chances of medicos and paramedical staff getting infected with the virus despite taking all precautions, it would be a good idea not to get in touch with the patients frequently and instead use robots for rendering some of the essential services.

A Jaipur-based entrepreneur, manufacturing robots indigenously at his assembling unit, has offered to supply them free of cost to the hospital as a philanthropic gesture to help out both the patients and the staff. The robot sent to the hospital is battery-operated and has a life span of four to five years.

“We will confirm the robot’s efficiency in carrying necessary items to the patients... It cannot replace a doctor, but it can significantly reduce the risk of infection,” Dr. Meena, who is an orothopaedic surgeon and earlier headed an orthopaedic unit in SMS Hospital, said. He said the robots could also be easily disinfected and used multiple times inside the high-risk isolation ward.