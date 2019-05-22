Jaipur Foot signs pact for bionic arms and mobility solutions

The world-famous Jaipur Foot has signed an agreement with India Business Forum, Korea, for promoting research and development and transfer of technology on prosthetic limbs, bionic arms, 3-D printing-based flat foot solution and mobility solutions, including wheelchair safety, between India and South Korea.

Students participation

The agreement will open up access for the South Korean medical technology students to join on-the-spot prosthetic fitment camps of Jaipur Foot in various countries and participate in the certificate programmes offered by Jaipur Foot.

Jaipur Foot is the manufacturing arm of the parent body, Bhagwan Mahaveer Vikalang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS).

Grants and donations

The new arrangement would also create opportunities for overseas development assistance and grants from the South Korean government and donations from private institutions and corporations to India, BMVSS secretary (technical) Deependra Mehta said here on Wednesday.

Jaipur Foot Korea will be co-chaired by Jin-kyung AN, CEO and chairperson, India Business Forum, and Rakshit Mehta, chairman, Euro Alliance SA.

The agreement comes in the backdrop of high-level bilateral summit meetings between the governments of India and South Korea to promote technology transfer and joint development activities between the two countries under the spirit of “Make in India” initiative.

Jaipur Foot founder and chief patron D.R. Mehta said the agreement would lead to transfer of advanced technologies to India for the benefit of handicapped persons.