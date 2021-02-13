Jailed ex-DU professor G N Saibaba tests COVID-19 positive

Former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba, who is serving life term in Nagpur Central Prison for Maoist links, has tested coronavirus positive, a jail official said on Saturday.
Along with him, three other inmates of the jail were found to have contracted the infection, he said.
“G N Saibaba tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday. He will be taken for a CT scan and other tests, after which doctors will decide whether to shift him to the Government Medical College and Hospital for treatment,” jail superintendent Anup Kumre said.
Earlier this week, gangster Arun Gawli and four other inmates of Nagpur jail had tested positive for the infection.
Mr. Saibaba is wheelchair-bound with 90% physical disabilities.
In 2017, a court in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli had convicted him and four others for Maoist links and indulging in activities amounting to waging war against the country.
Ever since his conviction, Mr. Saibaba is lodged in the Nagpur jail.
