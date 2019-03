Jagdish Mukhi was on Saturday sworn-in as the Governor of Mizoram at a simple function at the Raj Bhavan here.

Gauhati High Court judge, Justice Nelson Sailo administered the oath of office to Mr. Mukhi. He is also the Governor of Assam.

He succeeded Kummanam Rajasekharan as the governor of Mizoram as the latter resigned on Thursday and his resignation was accepted by the President Ram Nath Kovind who appointed Mr. Mukhi to take additional charge of Mizoram.