Jagannath temple row: BJP says Odisha govt. ‘bulldozing heritage’

The controversy over demolition of mutts around Shree Jagannath Temple, Puri, raged on Thursday with the Opposition BJP accusing the Naveen Patnaik government of indiscriminately bulldozing structures having archaeological value without any consultation.

Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra, who had unsuccessfully contested from the Puri Lok Sabha seat recently, met the Shankaracharya of Puri, Swami Nischalananda Saraswati, in the wake of stiff resistance to the demolition move from mutt officials and seers of Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti.

“There is an attempt to wipe out the mutt culture. Attempts are also being made to get rid of religious and spiritual leadership and bring society under secular governance,” said the Puri Shankaracharya.

‘No consultation’

Mr. Patra who held discussions with Harinarayan Das, the head of Bada Akhada Mutt facing demolition, said the mutt culture was in no way different from the temple tradition and consultation should have taken place before the administration going ahead with the drive.

Meanwhile, the State government on Thursday announced a rehabilitation plan for individuals and institutions facing eviction – the second one in five days.

Mr. Patnaik reviewed the progress of re-development plan of Puri here at Lokseba Bhawan and granted three new projects.

Under Augmentation of Basic Amenities and Development of Heritage and Architecture scheme at Puri, the heritage security zone, which falls within 75 metre-radius of the Jagannath Temple, will be developed keeping its religious sanctity, culture and heritage value in mind. An expert panel will be set up to monitor the work on various disciplines such as temple architecture, art, heritage and conservation architecture, art history, arboriculture and Shree Jagannath Culture.

The government announced that it will build a library at a cost of ₹25 crore in a portion of land where the 12th-century Emar Mutt had been razed. It also announced housing projects for people who would be losing their dwelling units.