IT Department seizes over ₹1.21 crore unaccounted cash after raids in Kolkata

CBDT raided two people and said they are “engaged in handling of cash of others on commission basis.”

The Income Tax Department has seized unaccounted cash of over ₹1.21 crore after it raided two people based in Kolkata, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said on Thursday.

The two persons located in the West Bengal capital are “engaged in handling of cash of others on commission basis”, it said.

“The search was carried out based on intelligence gathered by the Department. Total unaccounted cash amounting to ₹121.50 lakh has been seized,” the CBDT said in a statement.

Polls to the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases beginning from March 27.