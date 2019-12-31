INPT threatens to launch stir against CAA again

The Indigenous Nationalist Party of Tripura on Monday threatened to relaunch its movement against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act if the State is not exempted from the purview of the controversial Act.

INPT is a dominant partner of the Joint Movement Against Citizenship Amendment Bill (JMACAB), a conglomeration of different regional parties and NGOs and is led by Pradyot Kishore Debbarman, the grandson of Tripura’s last king Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya.

JMACAB had held a three-day strike in Tripura till December 11 against the Citizenship Amendment Bill but had withdrawn it on December 12 after its delegation met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi.

INPT general secretary Jagadish Debbarma on Monday said during the meeting in Delhi they had demanded that Tripura be kept out of the purview of the CAA. “Mr. Shah had assured to look into our concerns and asked us to come back. We are still waiting for his reply, but it cannot be for an unlimited period. We will launch our movement again,” he told reporters.

Mr. Debbarma said the JMACAB constituents will decide its future course of action.

‘A minority now’

He said, due to repeated migration from East Pakistan after partition and later from Bangladesh, the indigenous people have been reduced to a minority.

“We are not in a position to take the burden of people from another country, so we must launch a stringent democratic movement against CAA in Tripura,” he said.