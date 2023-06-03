Inflation relief camps emerge across Rajasthan to help industrialists

June 03, 2023 03:25 am | Updated 03:25 am IST - JAIPUR

The inflation relief camps being organised across Rajasthan for registration of beneficiaries for 10 major public welfare schemes of the Congress government will serve as a guide for a new initiative to assist industrialists and entrepreneurs.

A series of workshops will be organised on the lines of the camps in all districts of the State this month. The workshops would extend the facilities of loans and subsidies and highlight various schemes for the benefit of entrepreneurs, Industries Minister Shakuntala Rawat said here on Friday. The District Industries Centres have been identified as nodal agencies for holding the workshops with the participation of officials from the departments concerned.

Ms. Rawat said the State government would add a “new dimension” to industrial development by attracting huge investments for setting up new units in different sectors. The previous policies had also been re-launched after making amendments to meet the changing investment environment, she said.

More than 50% of the investment projects announced at the Invest Rajasthan Summit-2022, held in Jaipur in October last year, have been implemented with the highest investment of ₹1.12 lakh crore proposed to be made in the energy sector, which will generate about 36,000 jobs. The textile industry is expected to generate employment for 38,900 people with an investment of ₹8,003 crore.

Ms. Rawat reviewed the clearance of applications received under ‘One stop shop’, which forms part of the State government’s ease of doing business campaign at a meeting with the officials. She said the process for setting up new industries would be simplified to facilitate smooth operations for the entrepreneurs.

The investment promotion scheme and the policies for handicrafts, micro, small & medium enterprises, start-ups, film tourism and electric vehicles are some of the important measures taken for bringing investments to the State. The Minister said the small industries promotion scheme and the Bhimrao Ambedkar Dalit Adivasi Yojana would also be implemented effectively.