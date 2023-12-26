GIFT a SubscriptionGift
India's culture prospering under PM Modi: Rajnath

December 26, 2023 01:15 am | Updated 01:15 am IST - Haridwar

PTI
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addresses during the ‘Divine Spiritual Festival’ in Haridwar on Monday.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addresses during the ‘Divine Spiritual Festival’ in Haridwar on Monday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said work is being done for the upliftment and prosperity of India's cultural heritage under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"This is evident in the construction of the Kashi-Vishwanath Corridor, the Ram temple in Ayodhya and the temple complex in Kedarnath," Mr. Singh said at an event here.

The programme was organised on the completion of 25 years of the installation of Joona Peethadhishwar Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avadheshanand Giri on Acharya Peeth and the occasion of Shri Dutt Jayanti at Shri Harihar Ashram in Kankhal.

"Only saints and sages have the right to review the work of a king," Singh said, adding that a real king is one who treats the whole world as a family.

Citing the example of the 19th century Bengali writer Bankim Chandra Chatterjee's novel "Anandamath", Mr. Singh said it is about the sanyasi rebellion against the British.

"Seers have always been associated with the social and cultural system of the country and whenever the need arose, they made a major contribution to its upliftment," he said.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avadheshanand Giri, who completed 25 years of heading the Joona Akhara, has given initiation to lakhs of seers while practising penance, austerity and spiritual values.

