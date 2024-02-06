GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

India to fence entire border with Myanmar

The Free Movement Regime was implemented in 2018 as part of India's Act East policy

February 06, 2024 07:40 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the Parliament House complex during the Budget session in New Delhi on Feb. 6.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the Parliament House complex during the Budget session in New Delhi on Feb. 6. | Photo Credit: PTI

India has decided to fence the entire 1,643-km-long India-Myanmar border, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced on Feb. 6. The move could virtually put an end to the Free Movement Regime (FMR) prevalent along the porous border.

The FMR allows people residing close to the India-Myanmar border to venture 16 km into each other's territory without any document.

ALSO READ
Finding light in Myanmar’s darkness

The 1,643-km-long India-Myanmar border, which passes through Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh, currently has FMR. It was implemented in 2018 as part of India's Act East policy.

Fencing along the border has been a persistent demand of the Imphal Valley-based Meitei groups which have been alleging that tribal militants often enter into India through the porous border.

ALSO READ
Along the Indian-Myanmar border, living in a limbo

The Meitei groups also allege that narcotics are being smuggled into India taking advantage of the unfenced international border.

Move for better surveillance, says Shah

In a post on X, Mr. Shah said the Narendra Modi Government is committed to building impenetrable borders. "It has decided to construct a fence along the entire 1,643-kilometer-long Indo-Myanmar border. To facilitate better surveillance, a patrol track along the border will also be paved," he said.

The Home Minister said a 10-km stretch of the border in Moreh in Manipur has already been fenced. Furthermore, two pilot projects of fencing through a hybrid surveillance system are under execution.

"They will fence a stretch of 1 km each in Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur. Additionally, fence works covering approximately 20 km in Manipur have also been approved, and the work will start soon," he said.

Related stories

Related Topics

Myanmar / India

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.