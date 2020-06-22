India-China standoff: SAD slams Punjab CM

Shiromani Akali Dal on Sunday accused Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh of undermining the government of India with his statements aimed at inflaming passions and asked him to leave soldiering to the Army.

Following the death of 20 Indian soldiers in a violent clash with Chinese troops at Galwan Valley in Ladakh, the CM had questioned the Centre on why no orders were given to fire at the Chinese in the face of such a brutal attack and also said the Centre’s policy should be, if they kill one of ours, we should kill five of theirs.

Capt. Singh had also urged the Centre to change its policy to allow soldiers at the borders to open fire in their own defence and for protecting the nation’s territorial integrity.

Senior Akali leader and Rajya Sabha MP Balwinder Singh Bhunder on Sunday said that it was very distressing that the CM was undermining the government of India at a crucial juncture with his statements aimed at inflaming passions and politicising an issue of national security.

‘Creating divisions’

“Such statements create divisions and are likely to be exploited by our enemies at a time when four bravehearts from Punjab have also been martyred. This is unbecoming of any Chief Minister. We request you to let the Indian Army decide on the best tactical response needed to counter our adversaries on our borders,” Mr. Bhunder said in a statement here.

He told the Punjab CM to leave soldiering to the Army and to stand with the Central government in sending a clear cut message to the Chinese that India was one in this hour of crisis.