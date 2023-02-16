India a ‘Hindu Rashtra’, ‘Akhand Bharat’ will come true, says Yogi Adityanath

February 16, 2023 03:49 am | Updated 03:49 am IST - Lucknow

Describing Hindu identity as the cultural citizenship of every Indian, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday termed India as a ‘Hindu Rashtra’ and added ‘Akhand Bharat’ will come true in coming times. Mr. Adityanath tweeted a video from an interview in which he could be heard saying, “Hindu identity is the cultural citizenship of every Indian. Hindu is not a creed, religion, or sect. This is a cultural term”.

“When someone from India goes to perform Haj, he is addressed as a Hindu there. No one there sees him as Haji, no one accepts him as Islam, there he is addressed by the name of Hindu. If seen in that context, India is a Hindu Rashtra, because every citizen of India is a Hindu,” Mr. Adityanath said. He said, “If we associate Hindu with religion, faith and sect, then we are making a mistake in understanding Hindu. Every Indian must have highest regard for the Constitution, which is our guide.”

Mr. Adityanath went on to reiterate that ‘Akhand Bharat’ will transform into reality, and it will be in the interest of Pakistan to amalgamate into India. “Pakistan is not a reality in the spiritual world. If something is not reality, it is fortunate that they survived for so long. It is in their interest to quickly amalgamate into India,” said the CM while answering a question on Pakistan’s decline. “Akhand Bharat is a reality, it will happen,” he said.