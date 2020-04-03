Other States

Increase number of testing kits: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister

He was passing the instructions during a review meeting for COVID-19. The State has so far recorded 121 positive cases of COVID-19.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday instructed all district magistrates to ensure that quarantine shelter homes for COVID-19 be built in buildings and not in the open or in tents.

Mr. Adityanath also directed the Medical Health Department Principal Secretary to increase the number of testing kits for the disease in the State.

