Increase in COVID-19 cases in Haryana worrisome: Hooda

Asking the BJP-JJP government in Haryana to step up its efforts to control COVID-19, Leader of Opposition in Haryana Assembly and former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Friday said the rapid pace at which cases were increasing in the State was worrisome.

“The government should wake up in time. If they don’t react now, the situation in Haryana could be similar to Delhi, Gujarat or Mumbai. The government needs to take more strict steps to prevent infection. The number of test should be tripled and the rates of these tests should be reduced by half,” he said.

On the issue of sacked Physical Training Instructors following the Supreme Court’s order, Mr. Hooda said the government should immediately use its legislative power to save jobs. “When the Congress was in government, the Supreme Court and the High Court ordered the sacking of guest teachers but the government, using its powers and legal provisions, was able to save their jobs and they are still serving in the schools of the State. The current government should also use its legislative powers to save the jobs of 1,983 PTIs. The job of the government is to provide employment, not to take it away,” he said.

The Supreme Court had last month upheld the decision of the Punjab and Haryana High Court quashing appointment of 1,983 Physical Training Instructors in schools in Haryana in 2010.

‘Fuel price hike unfair’

Hitting out at the BJP-led government at the Centre on the issue of rise in the prices of petrol and diesel, Mr. Hooda said, “People from all sections have suffered financially because of the pandemic over the last few months and on top of this the government is putting additional burden on them. Crude oil prices are at a low in the international market, but instead of passing on the benefits to people, the prices are being increased daily.”

“The biggest impact is on the farmers. The government should have been providing relief to the people, not adding to their problems,” he added.