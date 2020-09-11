Include Punjabi as official language in J&K: Akali Dal

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Thursday announced that the party will raise the issue of including Punjabi as one of the official languages in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.
The Union Cabinet had recently approved a Bill to include Kashmiri, Dogri and Hindi as official languages in the newly-created Union Territory.
The Centre’s move of not including Punjabi as one of the official languages has invited sharp criticism from political parties in Punjab, including from the SAD, the BJP’s long-standing alliance partner.
Sukhbir Singh Badal, former Deputy Chief Minister and SAD president, said the party has decided to take up the issue of restoration of Punjabi as an official language in Jammu and Kashmir with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.
“Besides, we will take up the issue in Parliament as well,” he said, adding that a decision regarding this was taken at a high-level meeting of the party.
Mr. Badal said there was widespread resentment at the discriminatory manner in which Punjabi had been excluded.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath