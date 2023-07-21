In U.P., brother beheads sister over love affair, arrested

July 21, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - Lucknow

The Uttar Pradesh police on Friday arrested one Riyaz for allegedly beheading his 19-year-old sister over her reported love affair, in the Fatehpur locality of Barabanki district. Riyaz was upset over the girl’s affair with a youth from a nearby area. A video of Riyaz walking along the road with the girl’s severed head surfaced on social media, leading to uproar.

The deceased allegedly eloped with the youth sometime ago and the police traced the duo. The girl and her partner were from the same religion.

On Friday, an upset Riyaz attacked his sister at home with knife and beheaded her. The accused then moved out on road in the locality carrying the head. The police apprehended him after the locals informed about the incident. “The girl’s body has been recovered. Further action is being taken as per law,” said Ashutosh Mishra, Additional Superintendent of Police, Barabanki.