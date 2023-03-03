HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

In Maharashtra Council, Devendra Fadnavis echoes Montek Singh Ahluwalia to counter Old Pension Scheme demand

Devendra Fadnavis was responding to a question raised by Congress member Rajesh Rathod regarding the State’s plans on the implementation of OPS for teachers and State government employees who joined after 2005.

March 03, 2023 03:13 pm | Updated 03:13 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
Devendra Fadnavis. File

Devendra Fadnavis. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on March 3 echoed in the Legislative Council former Planning Commission deputy chairman Montek Singh Ahluwalia’s Opposition to the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).

Mr. Fadnavis was responding to a question raised by Congress member Rajesh Rathod regarding the State’s plans on the implementation of OPS for teachers and State government employees who joined after 2005.

ALSO READ
Reverting to Old Pension Scheme will privilege government servants at cost of larger public: Former RBI governor D. Subbarao

Recently, economist and ex-deputy chairman of the Planning Commission (now NITI Aayog) Ahluwalia said that going back to implementing OPS was a “recipe for financial bankruptcy”.

Mr. Fadnavis told the Upper House, “Ahluwalia has said that reverting to OPS amounts to passing the financial burden onto the next governments. Salaries, wages and pensions already account for 58% of the State’s annual expenditure and it is increasing to 62%. By the next financial year, it will be 68%.” Under Old Pension Scheme (OPS), employees get a defined pension. An employee is entitled to a 50% amount of the last drawn salary as the pension. OPS was discontinued by the BJP-led NDA government in 2003 with effect from April 1, 2004.

“Major retirements will happen in 2030. More than 2.5 lakh employees will retire by then. Some of the pension amount deducted currently from the monthly salaries is invested in the capital market. Most of the major countries follow the same process,” he said.

Lakhs of teachers and government employees in the State have been demanding the implementation of OPS. According to political observers, the issue played a role in the recently held legislative council elections where a few BJP-supported candidates lost.

“I will hold a meeting with teachers and the Finance Secretary to find out if there is any viable solution which would be better than the National Pension Scheme (which is contributory),” Mr. Fadnavis said.

Is there a middle way between the Old Pension Scheme and the New Pension Scheme? | In Focus podcast

When Leader of Opposition in the Council Ambadas Danve asked how States such as Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh are planning to implement OPS, Mr. Fadnavis said it might not be financially feasible to go with it.

Under the new pension scheme, employees contribute 10% of their basic salary towards pension while the government contributes 14%.

“If you keep the pension amount in a bank, you will get a maximum of 4% interest on it. India being a developing country, our inflation will remain over 7%. It means, keeping the amount in a bank is not viable.” The deputy CM said, “High returns are possible only in the capital market. There are some rules and regulations for investing a portion of deducted amount (from salary) into the capital market,” he said, adding, “In last five years, mutual funds have given 11% returns on investments. Hence, people should not be worried about it.”

Related Topics

Maharashtra / Mumbai / state politics / politics (general) / politics / pension and welfare / wage and pension

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.