More than 40,000 flood-hit shifted in Gujarat

Floods have caused massive damage to crops on over 50,000 hectares; more than 50 roads are still shut for traffic

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) shift an elderly person from a flood-hit residential colony following heavy monsoon rains, in Navsari, Thursday, on July 14, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Floods have caused massive damage to crops on over 50,000 hectares; more than 50 roads are still shut for traffic

Incessant rains continue to batter parts of Gujarat, particularly south Gujarat districts and the Saurashtra region where the floods have caused massive damage to crops on over 50,000 hectares.

On Friday also, south Gujarat districts and parts of Saurashtra received heavy showers. The authorities have so far shifted more than 40,000 people from flood-affected areas.

As on Friday evening, more than 50 roads are still shut for traffic as flood waters have submerged them.

“By next Monday, it will become normal in the State. We have managed the situation well,” said Revenue Minister Rajendra Trivedi.

In Saurashtra and south Gujarat, farmers were the worst hit as flood waters damaged crops, sown recently.

“As of now, crops have been damaged on more than 50,000 hectares. We will have to begin the survey to assess the real damage after the rain stops,” a State government official said.

According to officials, the government is likely to start the assessment next week and pay compensation.

The State has received 55% of the season’s rainfall in just two weeks.

Compensation sought

“In Narmada and Bharuch districts, farmers having banana farms have suffered massive damage,” a BJP leader from Bharuch said. He said the party leaders had requested the Chief Minister to pay the compensation as early as possible.

In Saurashtra, crops have been damaged in Gir Somnath, Dwarka and Junagadh districts, which have been battered by extremely heavy rains.

So far, the State government has announced a compensation of ₹4 lakh each to the families of 90 people who have died in rain-related incidents since the beginning of monsoon from June 1.

As per the State government records, more than 300 animals have died due to floods. The government will provide compensation to those who lost their livestock. Transporters and traders have also suffered losses due to the rains.