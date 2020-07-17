In Assam, 100 patients break out of COVID care centre, block highway over food, water

Around hundred patients broke out of a COVID Care Centre in Assam’s Kamrup district and blocked National Highway 31 on Thursday, alleging that they were not provided with proper food and water, officials said.
Kamrup Deputy Commissioner Kailash Kartik along with police rushed to the facility in Changsari and asked the patients to clear the highway and return to the centre so that the matter can be resolved through discussions, they said.
Tension prevailed in the area, however, after assurances the patients returned to the centre, an officer said.
The patients alleged that they were not provided with food and water and the condition of the beds was also not up to the mark while 10-12 of them were kept in a single room.
The deputy commissioner assured them that their allegations will be looked into and efforts will be made to address those, the officer said.
Return home if unhappy with facilities: Minister
Health and Family Welfare Himanta Biswa Sarma said if the patients are not happy at the COVID care facility, they can opt for home quarantine.
“We have brought them to the facility so that they can be cured and do not infect others. If they are not happy there, they can sign the undertaking and go under home quarantine,” he said at a press conference.
The health workers are on duty day and night and there may have been some delay as they are overburdened, he said.
“In other States, even the testing is conducted on payment but in Assam, the entire expenditure — from testing to their stay and food — are borne by the State government,” Mr. Sarma added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath