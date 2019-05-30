I’m being unfairly singled out, says Navjot Singh Sidhu

At the receiving end of Punjab Chief Minister and Congress leader Amarinder Singh’s criticism after the Lok Sabha poll results, State Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday said he was being unfairly singled out in the name of poor performance of his department.

Mr. Sidhu said the Ministry had worked in the most transparent manner. “The department has been able to generate ₹6,000 crore and all its projects are being completed on a war-footing.” There were a few people who didn’t want him in the party, he said.

After the elections, Capt. Singh said he would take up with the Congress high command Mr. Sidhu’s “damaging remarks”, which might have led to the defeat in the Bathinda seat. He also said that Mr. Sidhu’s performance should be reviewed.

Reacting to the remarks, Mr. Sidhu said the party had never been able to win the seat in the past 40 years. “Capt. Amarinder and his son Raninder Singh also lost from Bathinda,” he said.