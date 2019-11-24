Other States

Illegal bar near Army area closed by police

more-in

An illegal bar being run close to the Shikargarh cantonment area near here has been closed down on a complaint by the Army Intelligence Unit that it was being visited surreptitiously by jawans who may be blurting out sensitive information to civilians under the influence of liquor, police said on Saturday.

The bar was seized on Friday midnight. The police also arrested its salesman Pemaram and confiscated 47 bottles of liquor, they said.

Though there is no confirmed instance of sharing of any information by jawans with civilians, its possibility cannot be ruled out, Army intelligence sources said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Other States
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 24, 2019 2:29:26 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/illegal-bar-near-army-area-closed-by-police/article30064672.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY