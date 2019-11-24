Illegal bar near Army area closed by police

An illegal bar being run close to the Shikargarh cantonment area near here has been closed down on a complaint by the Army Intelligence Unit that it was being visited surreptitiously by jawans who may be blurting out sensitive information to civilians under the influence of liquor, police said on Saturday.

The bar was seized on Friday midnight. The police also arrested its salesman Pemaram and confiscated 47 bottles of liquor, they said.

Though there is no confirmed instance of sharing of any information by jawans with civilians, its possibility cannot be ruled out, Army intelligence sources said.