IIT-JEE top rankers offer free doubt-solving sessions

A group of Indian Institute of Technology-Joint Entrance Examination (IIT-JEE) top rankers has offered free doubt-solving sessions for students aspiring to crack JEE and National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for medical courses.

Examination dates

Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ had on May 5 announced July 18-23 as the dates for JEE Main and July 26 for NEET exams.

The announcement made Edvizo, a Guwahati-based start-up launch a 30-day online initiative to help JEE and NEET aspirants clear their doubts.

“Studying from home has obtained top importance more than ever before due to the ongoing crisis that made educational institutions close abruptly. Post-lockdown, many platforms are providing free online courses but few are there to solve their doubts on time,” said Pallav Baruah, one of 42 members of start-up formed in 2017.

Clearing uncertainties

Clearing the uncertainties related to their approach to the examinations is the responsibility of 18 top-rankers in the group. The top-rankers include IITians, doctors and senior subject experts.

Edvizo has been connecting with the aspirants through the Zoom app every day from 6 am to 9 pm. The aspirants are provided solutions through one-to-one live video.

Mr Baruah said their education-tech start-up is a one-stop digital platform for students and parents to guide them to proper coaching.

They have been focussing on “real-time query resolution”, which a Google-KPMG report in 2017 said topped the list of problems for India’s ed-tech firms.

“We have registered more than 50,000 students from across India and tied up with more than 2,500 coaching institutes in five cities of the country for taking the idea forward. Our objective is not to make the students feel demotivated because of the lockdown,” Mr Baruah said.

Career guidance

The team has now planned to provide career guidance classes every weekend for seven hours from 9 am.