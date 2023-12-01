HamberMenu
IIT Guwahati initiates training for armed forces officers in drone technology

Apart from strengthening aerial defence, the course is aimed at post-retirement career options for officers in the rapidly expanding drone technology sector

December 01, 2023 02:48 am | Updated 02:48 am IST - GUWAHATI

The Hindu Bureau
The programme has been tailored to equip the participants with the knowledge, perception, and vision necessary for professional success in the diverse drone industry.

The programme has been tailored to equip the participants with the knowledge, perception, and vision necessary for professional success in the diverse drone industry. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

GUWAHATI

The Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IITG) on Thursday initiated a three-month training programme on drone technology for junior commissioned officers and personnel of other ranks in the armed forces.

Apart from imparting skills to strengthen aerial defence, the course is aimed at post-retirement career options for the officers in the rapidly expanding drone technology sector, a statement from the IITG said.

The course is being implemented by IITG’s Centre for Educational Technology, Centre for Intelligent Cyber Physical Systems, Centre for Drone Technology (CDT), and the Technology Innovation and Development Foundation.

“This first-of-its-kind programme will focus on providing exhaustive training on drone technologies, pilot training, software operations, and applications to officers of the armed forces with a mission to revolutionise various operational activities,” Parameswar K. Iyer of the CDT said.

The programme has been tailored to equip the participants with the knowledge, perception, and vision necessary for them to succeed professionally in the diverse drone industry or as technology entrepreneurs, he said.

“The aim of the armed forces resettlement courses is to enable a smooth transition of service personnel who aspire for a second career in the corporate world at various levels after retirement,” Brigadier Rajeev Kapur, Assistant Director General of the Directorate General of Resettlement, said.

He said the IITG programme would help the officers of the armed forces to not only expand their knowledge of drone technology and its various applications in the emerging global environment, but also to give them an insight into the civil domain and familiarise them with the working environment of the corporate world.

Thirty officers from various armed forces are undergoing the training involving theoretical, classroom sessions, and practical handling of drones. Robotics, 3D printing, practical flying with instructors, and solo flying are also a part of this programme.

