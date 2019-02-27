Other States

2 pilots, civilian killed as IAF chopper hit by technical snag crashes in Budgam

Two pilots and a civilian were killed when an Indian Air Force helicopter crashed in central Kashmir's Budgam on Wednesday morning.

The civilian was identified as Kifayat Ganai, 30, a local.

Officials confirmed that the aircraft was an M17 helicopter and it crashed due to a technical snag.

According to the police, the crash occurred at Garend Kalan in an open field, just 7 km away from the Budgam town, around 10.40 a.m. Budgam is adjacent to Srinagar. "We heard two loud noises," residents said.

(With inputs from Dinakar Peri in New Delhi)

