IAF helicopter makes emergency landing in Rajasthan

Its crew members are safe

An Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter after it made an emergency landing due to a technical snag, at a farm in Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh district, on Aug. 23, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Its crew members are safe

A helicopter of the Indian Air Force (IAF) made an emergency landing on a farm in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district after it developed a technical snag on Tuesday, police said.

Its crew members are safe, they said.

Station House Officer of Sangaria police station Hanumanaram Vishnoi said, "It was a helicopter of the Indian Air Force that made an emergency landing on the farm on Tuesday morning." "The helicopter made the emergency landing due to a technical snag. Its crew members are safe," he said.