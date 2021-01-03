I trust scientists but not BJP, says Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said he would not take the shot for COVID-19 as he did not trust the “BJP’s vaccine”. However, he later issued a clarification saying that he had faith in the scientists but not in the medical system under the BJP government.
“We will not get the BJP’s political vaccine. The SP government will provide free vaccine,” Mr. Yadav said.
“Mein toh nahi lagwaunga abhi vaccine (I will not get a vaccination shot now),” Mr. Yadav had said here at a press conference.
“Aur woh bhi BJP lagaegi, uska bharosa karunga mein? Arey jao bhai (And that too the BJP will provide us the shots, will I trust them?)”
Mr. Yadav took a dig at the BJP government for imposing restrictions on Opposition parties citing COVID-19 norms. “The government says there is COVID-19 only when Opposition parties organise events,” the SP chief said.
“This government, which was getting rid of COVID-19 through tali and thali (claps and banging plates) and flying helicopters over hospitals, why does it need to make such a big cold chain?” he asked, referring to the government’s plans for immunisation against the virus.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath