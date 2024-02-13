GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Maharashtra ex-CM Ashok Chavan joins BJP, says ‘Today is beginning of my new political career’

The former CM, however, maintained that he has not contacted any Congress worker or his supporters to join him during his induction into the BJP

February 13, 2024 12:47 pm | Updated 01:49 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
Former Maharashtra Chief Minister formally joins BJP in the presence of Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and BJP President Chandrashekar Bawankule at BJP headquarters in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister formally joins BJP in the presence of Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and BJP President Chandrashekar Bawankule at BJP headquarters in Mumbai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan on February 13 formally joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, a day after quitting Congress.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and party state chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule were present when Mr. Chavan joined the saffron party in Mumbai.

"I am joining the BJP today at its office in Mumbai. Today is the beginning of my new political career," Mr. Chavan, who quit the Congress on February 12, told reporters before going to the BJP state headquarters.

Asked if he received any calls from senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, Mr. Chavan evaded a reply.

The former CM, however, maintained that he has not contacted any Congress worker or his supporters to join him during his induction into the BJP.

Ashok Chavan (65), son of former CM S.B. Chavan, on February 12 underscored that his choice to depart from Congress was independent and refrained from attributing specific reasons for his exit.

His exit from the Congress came days after senior Maharashtra Congress leaders Baba Siddique and Milind Deora quit the party.

Mr. Chavan hails from Nanded district in the Marathwada region. He was also the State Congress chief during 2014-19.

He represented the Bhokar Assembly seat and is also the former MP from the Nanded Lok Sabha constituency.

Maharashtra / state politics / Bharatiya Janata Party / Indian National Congress

