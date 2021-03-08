Huge quantity of narcotic drugs seized, three arrested in Manipur

A special team of police in Thoubal district arrested three alleged drug manufacturers-cum- traffickers and seized a huge quantity of narcotic drugs and ingredients from Lilong areas on Sunday night. Thoubal District Superintendent of Police S. Ibomcha said that on receipt of intelligence inputs, the special teams raided some houses.
He said, “we have arrested Yunus Khan, Sher Shah and Mohammad Manegul. However, their associates Akbar Khan, Mohammad Manaeruddin, Airsh Khan and Mohammad Mustota managed to escape. 1947.46 kg of brown sugar, 5 kg of opium and ₹61,400 in cash were recovered from the possession of the three arrested persons”.
Vehicles, ingredients for manufacturing brown sugar and several accessories, including chemicals, were also seized during the operation which ended late on Sunday.
The police station at Lilong has registered a case in connection with these arrests and seizures.
Recently, the Thoubal Dy.SP had arrested several drug-traffickers, including a foreign national, and recovered over 400 kg of heroin.
