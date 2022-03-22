Huge potential for investments in Jammu & Kashmir: Gulf delegation

CEO of Emirates International Investment Group noted that the investments in J&K would be beneficial for both the countries — the UAE and India

CEO of Emirates International Investment Group noted that the investments in J&K would be beneficial for both the countries — the UAE and India

A visiting delegation of foreign investors on March 22 said Jammu and Kashmir is a "big opportunity" to invest and its members will soon take forward their investment proposals. A business delegation from the Gulf countries is on a four-day visit to the valley to explore investment opportunities in the Union Territory.

Speaking with reporters at Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar, the CEO of Emirates International Investment Group, Abdulla Mohammad Yousuf Abdulla Alshaibani, said there is a “big opportunity” to invest for visiting delegation.

“The people of Jammu & Kashmir are very kind. We felt so safe between [among] you, like our family. This place is very beautiful, it is a piece of paradise. There is a big opportunity to invest from our whole team,” Mr. Alshaibani, who has several companies involved in around 27 different sectors including real estate, hospitality, agriculture, said.

Asked if the delegation was sure of making investment in Kashmir, he said, “Let me tell you very seriously, we are not here to waste the time. We came here for something. We took a step, there is a step we are taking now and there is a step which we are going to take in the future very soon." The visiting businessman noted that the investments in J&K would be beneficial for both the countries — the UAE and India — and “especially for Jammu and Kashmir”.

To a query if the group was of the opinion that there was potential for investment in J&K, Mr. Alshaibani said “yes, it is. It is 100%”.