Other States

Hospitals in Gujarat continue to face shortage of oxygen

A COVID-19 patient with oxygen support waits inside an ambulance outside Dhanvantari Covid Hospital in Ahmedabad on Saturday April 24, 2021.   | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJ

Hospitals in Gujarat continue to face shortage of oxygen as the COVID-19 infection cases are going north in the second wave.

On Friday, the State government appointed two IAS officers, Dhananjay Dwivedi and Sanjeev Kumar, as nodal officers to streamline and coordinate the supply of oxygen.

Four patients reportedly died in a private hospital in Rajkot on Friday due to lack of oxygen supply. Earlier, six patients had died in a private hospital in Navsari. Several deaths were reported in a Banaskantha hospital after it ran out of oxygen.

“Oxygen supply shortage is being faced by hospitals in several districts like Rajkot, Mehsana, Sabarkantha and Surendranagar,” a senior doctor said. He said the supply of medical grade oxygen is not able to match the demand, which is rising due to inflow of patients.

Gujarat was better placed to produce oxygen with its large industrial base, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurating a 280-litre per minute capacity oxygen plant at a government ayurvedic college in his Lok Sabha constituency Gandhinagar.

He said 11 more such plants will be set up in Gujarat using the Prime Minister’s Citizens Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situation (PM CARES) Fund.

The State had on Saturday reported 152 deaths and 14,097 infections. So far, 6,171 persons have died of the pandemic, according to the State government’s health bulletin.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 25, 2021 2:49:20 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/hospitals-in-gujarat-continue-to-face-shortage-of-oxygen/article34404666.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY