Hooda hits out at BJP-JJP government in Haryana

Former Haryana Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday hit out at the ruling BJP-JJP government in the State, describing it as a disaster which has failed to satisfy any section of society with the quality of governance.

“This government is pushing the State back instead of taking it forward,” said Mr. Hooda, who was addressing a rally at Karoda village in Kaithal.

‘No help for farmers’

“The State government had failed to protect the interests of farmers. Farmers are on the verge of bankruptcy, but the government has not yet come forward to help. Combination of natural disasters and government apathy have pushed the farmers into debt. The government should not only give full compensation to the farmers for the crop loss, but their debt should also be waived,” he said.

Mr. Hooda alleged that the government’s apathy was responsible for the poor condition of roads in the State. “All major roads now have tolls and people of the State have to pay for commuting to their own village and city. Haryana is caught between tolls and potholes,” he said.

“It has been more than four months since they formed the government, but the ruling coalition has not even released its Common Minimum Programme even though a new budget has been presented. There is no mention of any plan for bringing the CMP in the budget. In such a situation, even if the programme comes, it has no justification as no provision have been made in the budget,” Mr. Hooda said.

“During the Congress regime, Haryana was a leading State in per capita income, per capita investment, rewarding sports persons and providing employment to the youth. But under the BJP rule, the State is now leading in crime, drugs, unemployment and pollution,” alleged Mr. Hooda.