Home delivery of liquor likely in Punjab from today

Punjab is all set to open liquor vends in non-containment areas in the State from Thursday and the Excise and Taxation Department has issued direction to the field staff to be prepared for home delivery as well.

The home delivery is proposed only during the lockdown period, a senior official said on Wednesday.

“In view of the pandemic situation, we have proposed to start online delivery during the lockdown period. All liquor expect Punjab-Made Liquor (PML) can be delivered up to a maximum of two litres,” said Navdeep Bhinder, Additional Excise and Taxation Commissioner. Ms. Bhinder said the final decision on home delivery would be taken by the Cabinet on Thursday.

Shehzad Luthra, a liquor contractor, has demanded that the State government should come to the rescue of the business which is reeling under severe loss.

‘Extend business year’

“The dealers have lost several days of sales. The government must extend the business year from 365 working days to 465 so that the trade could regain its sales, protect the government revenue and manage to survive this prolonged agony which is perhaps the worst in many decades,” he said.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar directed all Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police to constitute district-level teams headed by a Magistrate to eradicate smuggling of illegal liquor across the borders and also prevent the supply of non-duty-paid liquor from the distilleries to the vends.

Mr. Khattar presided over a meeting with the officials through videoconferencing.

The Chief Minister directed the DCs and the SPs to ensure quick installation and regular monitoring of flow meters in every distillery. While directing the SPs to identify illegal godowns, if any, Mr. Khattar said an inventory of such liquor seized should be prepared, according to an official statement.