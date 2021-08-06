Other States

Hockey star’sfamily facescasteist slurs

Police have arrested a man in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar district for allegedly mocking and passing casteist remarks against the family of Vandana Katariya who was part of India’s women hockey team which lost a semifinal match at the Tokyo Olympics.

Soon after the Indian team went down to Argentina in the semifinal, two men allegedly danced and burst firecrackers outside Katariya’s house in the Roshnabad area of Haridwar in a gesture of mockery on Wednesday evening, an officer at SIDCUL police station said.

When some members of Katariya's family came out of house hearing the noise, the two men also passed casteist remarks against them, the police said.


