Other States

Himachal Pradesh CM tests positive for COVID-19

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. File Photo  

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

Mr. Thakur, who had been in self-quarantine for the last one week at his residence after coming in touch with a positive person, got himself tested.

He confirmed it on Twitter.

“After coming in contact with a corona positive person a few days ago, I had quarantined myself at my residence for the past one week. In the past two days owing to some symptoms of corona, I got a corona test done today [Monday], which has been reported positive. On the advice of doctors I have isolated myself at my official residence,” said Mr. Thakur in his tweet.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 12, 2020 6:21:25 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/himachal-pradesh-cm-tests-positive-for-covid-19/article32835673.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY