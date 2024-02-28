BJP Legislative Party members meet Himachal Pradesh Governor

February 28, 2024 08:37 am | Updated 08:43 am IST

A day after the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) candidate Harsh Mahajan won the election to the lone Rajya Sabha seat in the fray from the State, defeating Congress’s Abhishek Manu Singhvi, members of the BJP Legislative Party led by Jai Ram Thakur on February 28 met Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla in Shimla.

The meeting comes amid a buzz over the BJP bringing a motion of no-confidence in the Assembly against the Congress government in the State.

After the meeting, Mr. Thakur said, “We informed the Governor about whatever happened inside the State Assembly recently. During the Budget Session, discussions are held on cut motions, the concerned Ministers reply, after that voting takes place, and if the Opposition is not satisfied by the voice voting, they have the right to ask for the division of vote. But the Speaker ignored our plea and adjourned the House” said Mr. Thakur in Shimla.

The Congress has 40 MLAs while the BJP has 25 in the 68-member State Assembly. The remaining three seats are held by independents.

On Tuesday, Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania did not allow the division of votes in cut motions pertaining to the health department and “we have come here to appraise the Governor of the situation”, Mr. Thakur told reporters before meeting the governor.

He also alleged that the marshals misbehaved with and manhandled BJP members when they were going towards the chamber of the Speaker to register their protest.

The voting was a tie with both the Congress and the BJP candidates getting 34 votes, indicating that six Congress MLAs voted against the party. The result was then declared on the basis of a draw of lots.

Following the result, sources in the Opposition party had said members of the BJP Legislature Party led by the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, Mr. Thakur, would meet the Governor and demand a floor test, claiming that the Congress Government has lost majority in the House.

(With PTI inputs)