Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 Live Updates | Voting in all 68 seats today; 412 candidates in fray

More than 55 lakh voters in the hill State will decide the fate of 412 candidates, including Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, former CM Virbhadhra Singh’s son Vikramaditya Singh and former BJP chief Satpal Singh Satti

Polling officials with EVMs and other election equipment leave for their respective polling stations ahead of Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, in Mandi, on November 10, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

All 68 Assembly constituencies in Himachal Pradesh will vote in a single phase on November 12 to elect the next government in the State.

In the high-stakes battle, the ruling BJP is hoping for an encore on the back of its development agenda, while the opposition Congress is urging voters to go by the four-decade old tradition of voting out incumbents. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is also trying its luck in the electoral battle.

There are only 24 women candidates in the fray this time, against 19 in 2017 and 34 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

The voting is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the Election Commission has set up a total of 7,884 polling stations, including three auxiliary polling stations in far flung areas.

Himachal Pradesh, 8.07 a.m.

Make new voting record: PM Modi to Himachal voters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged Himachal Pradesh voters on Saturday to enthusiastically participate in the “festival of democracy” and register a voting record.

In a tweet, PM Modi also greeted the young voters who will be exercising their franchise for the first time.

हिमाचल प्रदेश की सभी विधानसभा सीटों के लिए आज मतदान का दिन है। देवभूमि के समस्त मतदाताओं से मेरा निवेदन है कि वे लोकतंत्र के इस उत्सव में पूरे उत्साह के साथ भाग लें और वोटिंग का नया रिकॉर्ड बनाएं। इस अवसर पर पहली बार वोट देने वाले राज्य के सभी युवाओं को मेरी विशेष शुभकामनाएं। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 12, 2022

Himachal Pradesh, 7.56 a.m

Only 24 women candidates in fray

Out of the 412 candidates in the electoral fray, 24 are female, while 388 are male. A total of 55.93 lakh voters are on the electoral rolls of the State and will cast their ballot in 7,881 polling stations, according to official data.

Himachal Pradesh, 7.45 a.m.

BJP eyes history, Congress tradition in high-stakes polls

In the high-stakes battle for Himachal Pradesh, the ruling BJP is trying hard to defend its turf, and the Congress has emerged as the main challenger, even as the newcomer the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is also trying its luck in the electoral battle.

Read more here....