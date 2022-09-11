Himachal Pradesh Assembly poll: Ruling BJP micro-managing as it aims to repeat

The election for the 68-member Himachal Pradesh Assembly is due later this year.

Eyeing to repeat its government in the hill state of Himachal Pradesh, the ruling Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) is seen aggressively working with micro-level planning in an attempt to reach the voters through its various wings at the booth level in the run-up to the Assembly election, due later this year.

The key party wings including Bharatiya Janta Yuva Morch (youth), Kisan Morcha (farmers), Mahila Morcha (Women), and Scheduled Caste (SC Morcha) have been pressed into action to aware the voters of the government’s achievements and welfare work done for the people in a bid to garner support.

The party members, especially the youth wings associates are aggressively working across the State on the ‘One Booth 20 Youth’ campaign, under the party aims to connect with 20 youngsters at each polling booth, and attempt to win over them ahead of the poll.

“Across the state, there are over 7,500 polling booths and in a phased manner we have covered them all and all our wings are working with full strength on the ground in the constituencies. The party recognizes the importance of these wings and hence strategically they have been assigned the job,” BJP’s State Incharge Avinash Rai Khanna told The Hindu.

As the election to the 68-member Himachal Pradesh Assembly closes in, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to sound the poll bugle with his rally on September 24 in Mandi town.

“The preparations for Prime Minister’s rally would be done by the ‘Yuva Morcha’ members. They will bear all the expenses of the rally and this is for the first time that Prime Minister would be attending a ‘Morcha’ rally in the country. In this rally majority of attendees are expected to be below 40 years and the plan is to get one lakh youth to participate in the rally,” he said.

“Similarly, the other ‘morchas’ (wings) are working according to their assigned mandate. The women wings have been organising conclaves in villages with women folks to make them aware of the government’s work in the past four and a half years. The SC wing is also working efficiently. The members of the farmers’ wing are ensuring that all the 32 schemes made in favour of farmers by the government are conveyed to them and seek their support,” said Mr. Khanna.

The election for the 68-member Himachal Pradesh Assembly is due later this year. In the 2017 Assembly polls, the BJP won 44 seats while the Congress secured 21 seats and others got 3 seats.

For the successful management of the upcoming general elections, the BJP has also constituted 18 departments, which include retired government employees, ex-servicemen, ex-army personnel, businessmen, agriculturist, and economists among others.