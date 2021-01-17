Other States

Himachal panchayat polls: first phase voting today

The first of the three-phase Panchayati Raj Institution elections in Himachal Pradesh will be held on Sunday and over 1,200 panchayats will go to the polls, Election Officer Sanjeev Mahajan said. Voting in 1,227 gram panchayats will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., he said on Saturday, adding that the remaining two phases will be held on January 19 and January 21.

