High Court stays CAT order on Punjab DGP’s appointment

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday granted stay on the order of the Central Administrative Tribunal, which had set aside the appointment of Punjab’s Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta from the top post.

Senior advocate Puneet Bali, the counsel for DGP Gupta, said the High court has stayed the CAT order.

The High Court also issued notice to the Punjab government, the Central government and other respondents.

The next date for hearing has been fixed for February 26.

In its directions, the High Court also ordered the Punjab government to file an affidavit on material that was sent to the Union Public Service Commission with regard to all the officers considered.

The Punjab government and the DGP had on January 20 approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court against the order of the CAT.

Last week, the CAT had set aside the appointment of Mr. Gupta as Punjab DGP. The CAT’s decision came on an appeal filed by two IPS officers, Mohammad Mustafa and Siddhharth Chattopadhyaya. Both officers had separately moved the tribunal last year challenging Mr. Gupta’s appointment and seeking its quashing.

Mr. Mustafa is a 1985-batch officer and Mr. Chattopadhyaya a 1986-batch officer while Mr. Gupta is a 1987-batch officer. Mr. Gupta was appointed DGP in 2019.