"Here to ensure BJP victory", Tejasvi Surya leads BJP Yuva Morcha campaign in Chhattisgarh

October 11, 2023 11:02 am | Updated 11:02 am IST - Raipur

National President of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, Tejasvi Surya arrived in Raipur ahead of the Chhattisgarh elections and said, "This time we have come here to establish Bharatiya Janata Party inside the CM House."

Speaking to the media at the Airport, Mr. Surya said "Before this stay, we had got the opportunity to come to Chhattisgarh twice and surround the CM House by staying among the workers of Yuva Morcha, this time we have come here to establish Bharatiya Janata Party inside the CM House. The last two times, Yuva Morcha had done the work of demanding justice for the youth by raising the issue of the anger of the youth, especially the scam in CGPSC, I am extremely happy and proud. The issues we raised, the way we demanded justice and the way Yuva Morcha workers were lathi charged, we have just received the reward from the court."

“I am happy and proud that the issues we raised and our demand for justice for youth, have been answered by the State’s High Court. I feel that all the state governments in the country have now had the opportunity to bring reforms to their PSC system after the stay judgment from the High Court. I feel this is a win for the youth of the state,” Tejasvi Surya added.

Further, the BJP national president of Yuva Morcha lashed out at the Bhupesh Baghel government for their alleged scams and said that the youth will answer in the coming elections. ”The youth of the State have suffered the most in the last five years due to the misgovernance of the Bhupesh government. From the CGPSC scam to the mafia government here, thousands of youth have lost their hopes and fears. This anger among the youth of the state will be recorded in their votes in the context of the elections and the Yuva Morcha has been working for the youth of the state to express their anger for the last 5 years,” he said.

Mr. Surya also listed out the work to be done in Chhattisgarh by Yuva Morcha ahead of elections in the State. ”10 national-level workers of Yuva Morcha under the leadership of State President Ravi Bhagat and under the leadership of National General Secretary will work here in the context of elections and today also a one-day workshop of Yuva Morcha workers from every division will be held. There will be a discussion on what will be the role of Yuva Morcha in the upcoming elections. How will we connect the first-time voters? how will we replace the government on the basis of their votes?” he added.

On being asked about BJP releasing names on 85 seats in the State and not giving a single ticket to a Muslim candidate, Mr. Surya said “You see the candidate as a candidate and should not do Hindu-Muslim politics in that.”

Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram will go to polls on different days from November 7-30 and votes will be counted for the five States on December 3.