Heavy rain in Agartala city in Tripura

Two people died as incessant heavy rain triggered floods in Tripura on Monday. At least 10,000 people have taken shelter in makeshift camps in the two most affected districts of the State.

Heavy rain submerged most parts of Agartala city including the posh Dr Shyma Prasad Mukherjee Marg where official residences of the Chief Minister and other Ministers are located. Floods and water logging severely affected traffic and businesses.

Train schedules were hit while trains on the move were reaching their destination late. Plying of vehicles on the national highway was also affected due to water logging at several points.

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb assured all assistance to the flood-hit people. He directed departments to speed up rescue and relief operations.

Water was flowing above the danger level in Howrah river in Agartala, while water level was rising in other major rivers. Two deaths were reported from South and Khowai districts; 38 relief camps have been set up in school and government office buildings in West and Khowai districts. Some 10,000 people have taken shelter in makeshift camps, official sources said.