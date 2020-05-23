Other States

Heatwave conditions prevail in Odisha

Titlagarh is hottest at 45.5°C; yellow warning issued

The Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre on Saturday issued yellow warning for heatwave conditions advising people in the interior pockets to avoid heat exposure.

As many as 13 observation stations, mostly in western Odisha, recorded temperature above 41 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

The maximum daytime temperature at Titlagarh, the hottest place in the State, was 45.5 degrees C. Bhawanipatna with 44.2, Talcher (43.8) and Balangir (43.5) closely followed.

“Weather has been dry over Odisha. Maximum temperatures have risen over interior Odisha while no large change is observed over coastal Odisha,” said the BMC.

Similar, heatwave condition is likely to prevail over some parts of the districts of Bolangir, Kalahandi, Subarnapur, Boudh and Angul, warned the Met department.

The heatwave warning has been issued till next Wednesday.

People with moderate health concerns or vulnerable groups such as infants, elderly and those with chronic disease should avoid heat, the BMC warned.

