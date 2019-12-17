Hearing in Unnao rape case will resume on Friday

The court hearing on the quantum of sentence against former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who was convicted on Monday of raping a minor girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao in June 2017, will continue on Friday.

The Central Bureau of Investigation has sought maximum punishment for Sengar and monetary compensation for the victim. His co-accused, Shashi Singh, was acquitted by the court.

Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, under which Sengar has been found guilty, prescribes imprisonment for not less than 10 years, which may extend to life term, and fine.

Senger sexually assaulted the girl on June 4, 2017. She attempted self-immolation outside the residence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on April 8 last year, alleging police inaction. A day later, her father — who had been arrested under the Arms Act — died in judicial custody under mysterious circumstances.

The victim had alleged that about a week after Sengar raped her, his associates abducted and gang-raped her.

The CBI took over the investigation in April last year. Since then, it has filed multiple chargesheets in different cases.