‘Healthcare system has collapsed in Haryana’

Set up temporary infrastructure: Hooda

Leader of Opposition in Haryana Assembly Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday said the healthcare system in the State has collapsed and it was crucial for the government to immediately set-up temporary medical infrastructure.

Mr. Hooda said the Haryana government should immediately start working to identify places for treatment and they should seek help from social service organisations. “The way in which the reports of shortage of beds, oxygen and medicines from hospitals are coming in, this temporary system could prove to be extremely helpful,” he said.

The former Chief Minister said the pandemic continues to grow as it has now spread to the villages, after the cities. “The situation is extremely dangerous as this can be gauged from the fact that 32 people have lost their lives within a few days at Titoli village in the Rohtak district. In such a situation, the government will have to show much more readiness and seriousness than before because any negligence can cause major casualties,” he said.

‘Work on war footing’

“In the coming days, the burden on the health system is going to increase. The government will have to work on a war footing to increase resources. Corona is very dangerous, but it can be beaten if you get the right treatment in time. It is therefore important that appropriate medical services are available to every COVID patient, at the right time,” he said.

Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja expressed concern over rising number of cases in rural areas and demanded that State government should increase testing across villages.